Four confirmed cases of COVID-19 receiving treatment at Galway hospitals

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Four confirmed cases of coronavirus are being treated at Galway hospitals today.

All four are receiving treatment at University Hospital Galway, while Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe has no confirmed cases for the second day in a row.

The Ballinasloe facility is one of just two hospitals nationwide that has no confirmed cases of the virus.

Meanwhile, a further four patients are being treated for suspected cases of the virus at Galway hospitals – three at UHG and one at Portiuncula.

Overall, 282 patients are receiving treatment for Covid-19 at hospitals across the country today.

39 patients with the virus are in intensive care units, including one at UHG.