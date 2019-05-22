Four coastal radars to be recommissioned in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Four coastal radars are to be re-commissioning in Galway.

The CODAR High Frequency Radars are operated by NUI Galway, with two located in Galway Bay and the others between Loop Head and Inis Oírr.

It’s hoped that re-commissioning the network will allow the collection of information to aid search and rescue operations, maritime research and the tracking of pollutants.

Funding of 50,000 euro will be provided to NUIG for the reactivation of the arrays through the Department of Rural and Community Development.

Data collected by the Radar will be made available to a collection of stakeholders including the Irish Coast Guard, The Garda Síochána and the Marine Institute.

Minister of State and Galway West TD, Sean Kyne says the reactivation will be an advantage for coastal communities.