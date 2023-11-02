Galway Bay FM

2 November 2023

Four awards for Galway Bus Éireann team at Western regional awards

Bus Éireann’s Galway team are celebrating four wins at the Western regional GEM Awards.

Galway Depot’s Conor MacDermott took home the prize for ‘Driver of the Year’, while Kirsty Donnelly won ‘Clerical Staff Member of the Year’.

Peter Melia won ‘Executive Staff Member of the Year’, while Brian Walsh & Pauric Brogan were joint winners of the ‘Going Green Energy Award’

The awards recognise staff members who are going the extra mile, with the national winners to be announced on December 8th.

 

