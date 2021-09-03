Four areas across Galway well above average Covid-19 incidence rate

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Four electoral areas in Galway have 14-day incidence rates of Covid-19 well above the national average.

Gort Kinvara has the highest of 664, compared to the national average of 523 per 100 thousand population.

Next is Galway City Centre at 640, Galway City East at 628 and Athenry-Oranmore at 627.

All other areas across the county are below the national average.

Galway City West is 469, Tuam is 464, Loughrea and Ballinasloe are both 370, Connemara South is 328 and Connemara North is 320.

It comes as new figures have shown that Irelands rate of Covid 19 in now the highest in the European Union.

Tomas Ryan, Associate Professor in Trinity College says health authorities need to examine why the rate remains so high.