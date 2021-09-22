Foul play not suspected in discovery of body on Kinvara coastline

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Following the post mortem examination Gardai are treating the discovery of a woman’s body near the coast in Kinvara as a tragedy which rmeans foul play is not suspected

A person out walking near the shoreline made the discovery at around 11.30 yesterday morning at Doorus, north of Kinvara

Gardai say efforts to identify the deceased are ongoing this evening

A spokesperson for Gort Gardai told FYI Galway the post mortem examination concluded this afternoon and An Garda Síochána are treating the death as a tragedy