Forum hears some of 17 women identified in smear test audit as having died were from Saolta western region

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Some of the 17 women identified in the smear test audit as having died, were from the HSE regional Health Forum West catchment area.

The audit was raised by Forum Chair and Tuam area councillor Mary Hoade at a meeting of the group at Merlin Park Hospital.

In the cases of 209 women nationwide, the audit found that their screening test could have provided a different result and recommended earlier follow-up.

At the forum meeting, several members questioned if any of the women involved in the smear test controversy were from western counties, including Galway.

Saolta Group Executive Chairman Tony Canavan told the meeting some of the 17 women who have died nationwide are from the HSE western region.

This covers six hospitals across seven sites from Letterkenny University Hospital to UHG.

Mr. Canavan said hospitals in the region are working with the serious incident management team to ensure all women affected are contacted.

