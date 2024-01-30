Forum Connemara to offer free environmental management courses in February

FORUM Connemara is offering free environmental management courses next month.

The Dúlra project will look at essential skills for those specialising in the control of invasive species and environmental restoration.

They include fencing, chainsaw use and maintenance, and pestcide and herbicide use – with workshops taking place in Rossaveal, Inverin, Recess, Moyard and Maam.

The closing date for applications is tomorrow (31/1) and further information is available at ForumConnemara.ie.