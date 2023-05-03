FORUM Connemara to host conference in Clifden on sustainability and growth

Galway Bay fm newsroom – FORUM Connemara will host a conference in Clifden next week, focused on sustainability and growth in the region.

FORUM Connemara is a local development company that implements a range of social and job activation programmes, including LEADER.

Next week’s meeting will feature a range of expert and community speakers, as well as exhibitors.

It gets underway at the Station House Hotel in Clifden on Monday from 10am until 4pm.

Speaking to Galway Talks, CEO of Forum Connemara Karen Mannion, explained the focus of the meeting.