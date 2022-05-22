Forum Connemara named as one of seven new applicants to the Community Services Programme

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Forum Connemara in Letterfrack has been named as one of seven new Applicants to the Community Services Programme by Joe O’Brien, Minister of State at the Department of Rural and Community Development.

Seven organisations based in Monaghan, Dublin, Cavan, Galway, Tipperary, Donegal and Limerick are entering onto the programme and funding is being provided by the Department of Rural and Community Development towards the costs of six Managers and 15 Full Time Equivalent (FTE) positions across these organisations.

Forum Connemara supports the management and operation of Diamond Hill Community Sports Centre, a community sports and recreational facility in the disadvantaged area of Letterfrack.

The Centre comprises of a community and an astro-turf pitch, shower and changing facilities, a gym, a therapy and meeting room, an office and a kitchenette.

Speaking following the announcement, Minister O’Brien said he was delighted to be in a position to announce these new applicants to the Community Service Programme, and to extend the capacity of the CSP to deliver vital services to those most vulnerable in our communities.

He added that he wanted to commend all organisations funded under the CSP on their important work in serving our communities and he looked forward to seeing the impact of the positions funded by CSP in these seven organisations.