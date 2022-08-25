Fórsa community and voluntary workers to hold protest in city over conditions

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Trade union Fórsa will hold a protest in the city this weekend over conditions in the community and voluntary sector.

Among the issues are to be highlighted are pay inequality, recruitment difficulties and growing waiting lists.

It follows a similar protest held by SIPTU in the city last month.

The Fórsa demonstration will take place at the Millennium Park beside Galway Cathedral on Saturday at 1pm.

Galway based Forsa organiser Helen Cousins says community and voluntary organisations are struggling to retain staff: