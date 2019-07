Galway Bay fm newsroom – Foroige Gort Youth Service has been awarded the prize for ‘Best Smoke Free Generation Message’ at the Irish Cancer Society’s X-HALE Youth Awards.

The group scooped the award for its short film which was showcased at a recent event at The Helix in Dublin.

The X-HALE programme aims to de-normalise smoking and encourage young people to drive the movement towards a tobacco-free environment.