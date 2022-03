A Foroige programme aimed at college mentoring, has partnered with GMIT to help first year students adapt to college life.

The programme aims to helps students in time management, study planning and gaining confidence through moral support.

Mentors provide guidance and support once every month through the initiative.

After a successful pilot, the programme will now be extended to NUI Galway, IT Sligo and Letterkenny IT.

It will be supporting over 60 students in the upcoming academic year.