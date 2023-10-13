Galway Bay FM

13 October 2023

Former student activist embarks on campaign for election to Galway city council

Former student activist embarks on campaign for election to Galway city council

Social Democrat candidate for next year’s elections to Galway City Council, Eibhlín Seoighthe, is to focus on an inclusive and vibrant Galway in her campaign.

Eibhlín will be contesting the Galway City Central ward while her party colleague and current councillor Alan Curran will stand to retain his seat.

Alan Curran was co-opted to the city council in March of 2023 to take the City East seat of Cllr Owen Hanley, who had resigned.

However, in next summer’s election he will stand in City West, where he lives and works.

A secondary school teacher at Coláiste Éinde in Salthill, Alan is best known as the founder of the Galway Cycle Bus.

The two candidates were chosen at the party’s recent selection convention.

City native Eibhlín Seoighthe’s previous experience includes being Vice president for the Students’ Union in the University of Galway.

She believes a strong start for her campaign is important:

