Former Senator Fidelma Healy Eames to contest upcoming European elections

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Former Senator Fidelma Healy Eames has announced her intention to run in upcoming European elections for this region.

Oranmore-based Dr. Healy Eames, originally from Moylough, served as a Senator between 2007 and 2016, but failed to secure a seat in the Dáil on several occassions.

She signaled her retirement from politics in early 2016, when she announced she would not contest that years Seanad elections.

She had served as a Senator since 2007, and was previously a County Councillor, having been elected in 2004.

She narrowly missed out on election to the Dáil in the Galway West constituency in 2007 and 2011, but was defeated in the early stages of the 2016 General Election.

She’s now announced her intention to return to politics – by contesting the Midlands-North/West constituency in upcoming European elections.

The constituency already has almost a dozen candidates vying for one of three available seats – including sitting MEP’s Marian Harkin and Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan.

Dr. Healy Eames says development in Ireland is Dublin-centered by Government design and far better regional development, with increased EU support, is needed.

She believes a ‘rural direct investment’ policy can be enabled in the same way as Ireland’s hugely successful foreign direct investment policy.

Dr. Healy Eames, previously a member of the Fine Gael party, will contest the election as an independent candidate.