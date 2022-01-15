Former RTE Western Editor Jim Fahy passes away at the age of 75

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The former RTE Western Editor Jim Fahy has passed away at the age of 75 after a short illness.

He was the broadcaster’s longest serving regional correspondent when he retired from the post 11 years ago.

Jim began his career with the Tuam Herald and then began broadcasting in the 1970s

RTE Managing Director Jon Williams says Jim was a giant of journalism who ‘brought the world closer.’

A native of Kilrickle, Loughrea, Jim was also an accomplished documentary maker

In 2002, his documentary Stories from the Twin Towers, won a gold medal at the New York Festivals Television Programming Awards

He was best known for his ‘Looking West’ radio series featured stories from those who had witnessed life in rural Ireland, during the late 19th and early 20th centuries.