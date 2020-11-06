Former Minister accuses Supreme Court of “fumbling and indecisive” reponse to Clifden golf dinner

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A former government minister has accused the Supreme Court of a “fumbling” and “indecisive” response to the Golfgate controversy.

The Oireachtas golf society dinner was held in Clifden in August with more than 80 people in attendance.

Supreme Court Justice Seamus Woulfe was one of those present at the event – he met with Chief Justice Frank Clarke yesterday after four previous postponements.

The Courts Service is expected to release a statement on the matter in the coming days.

Shane Ross, who pushed for reform of judicial appointments as a minister in the last government, says it’s a deeply embarrassing affair for the court.

