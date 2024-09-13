Former Mayor says proposed ‘Tourism Tax’ in city would “send out wrong message”

Share story:

Former Mayor of Galway, Councillor Eddie Hoare, says a proposed “Tourism Tax” in Galway City would “send out the wrong message”.

It’s as Galway City Council is considering a pilot for short-term accommodation, with the aim of supporting sustainable tourism development.

The motion was brought forward by Labour Councilor Helen Ogbu at a recent meeting and was widely supported by councillors.

But speaking to Galway Talks, Fine Gael Councillor Eddie Hoare said tourism is a vital cog in our local economy.

And he claimed introducing a tax like this right now – as people are feeling cost of living pressures – is just not a good idea.