Former Mayor pays tribute to “brave and courageous” Patricia Burke Brogan

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Former Mayor of Galway Colette Connolly says we owe Patricia Burke Brogan a huge debt of gratitude for her bravery and courage.

The writer, who was in her 90s, died at Castlegar Nursing Home this week and will be buried in Bohermore Cemetery on Friday.

She is best known for her 1992 award-winning play ‘Eclipsed’ – which drew on her experiences of being a young nun at the former Magdelene laundry at Forster Street.

She left the Sisters of Mercy shortly afterwards having witnessed the suffering of women who passed through the institution.

Councillor Connolly says Patricia worked tirelessly to give a voice to those who were not able to speak for themselves.