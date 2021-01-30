Former Mayor of Galway supports calls for bereavement portal for public services

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom –

Galway City Councillor Niall Mc Nelis says it’s vital that the State moves to streamline the process for notifying public services after a loved one passes away.

The Labour councillor is rowing in behind his party’s call for the Minister for Social Protection to create a single portal to engage with social protection and other public services He says this would avoid the necessity of having to notify multiple sections of the Department and other government agencies after a bereavement.

Cllr Mc Nelis says this is an extremely difficult time for people, and the State could help by streamlining the process for notifying public bodies of a death with a single point of contact.

The former Mayor of Galway points out that in the UK they have a ‘Tell Us Once’ service that allows you report a death to most government organisations in one go.

The Labour Party is suggesting a bereavement portal or ‘one stop shop’ that allow the next of kin to quickly notify all public sections relevant to the deceased