Former Mayor of Galway City to run as candidate for Independent Ireland in Local Elections

Former Mayor of Galway City Noel Larkin has announced that he is to run in the local elections as a candidate for Independent Ireland in Galway City East.

The Councillor, who was Mayor of the city from 2016 to 2017, said that he was committed to representing the interests of Galway City with integrity and dedication.

His decision to run as a candidate for Independent Ireland has been welcomed by TD’s Michael Fitzmaurice and Michael Collins.

Deputy Fitzmaurice said that Councillor Larkin adds significantly to a strong team of councillors and new candidates running across Galway City and County while Deputy Collins said that His dedication to serving the community and his track record of achievement speak volumes about his commitment to Galway City.