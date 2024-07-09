Former Mayor concerned over lack of “Plan B” if Galway Ring Road rejected

Former Mayor of Galway Eddie Hoare is concerned that there isn’t a concrete “Plan B” if An Bord Pleanala rejects the Galway City Ring Road.

The higher planning body first approved the project in late 2021 but that was squashed due to a High Court challenge.

When assessing the plans, An Bord Pleanala failed to take into account the Government’s newer Climate Action Plan.

It’s now set to be reassessed in September, once all supporting documentation is submitted by Galway City and County Council.

After a meeting this week, Councillor Eddie Hoare wasn’t feeling reassured that there’s a convincing “Plan B” in place.