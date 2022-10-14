Former Justice Minister to lead fresh charge to save Derrybrien Wind Farm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Former Justice Minister, Senator Michael McDowell, is leading a fresh charge to save the Derrybrien Wind Farm in South Galway.

The controversial wind farm is set to be decommissioned following long running legal issues that have cost Ireland almost €20m in EU fines.

The Tanaiste, Taoiseach and various other Government Ministers have made it clear that the door is firmly closed on Derrybrien.

It hasn’t stopped local Oireachtas members protesting the closure of a major piece of green energy infrastructure at a time of great energy uncertainty.

Now, former Justice Minister, Tanaiste and Attorney General, Senator Michael McDowell, is leading a fresh charge to save the development.

He’s joining with fellow Senators Victor Boyhan, Gerard Craughwell, Sharon Keogan and Rónán Mullen to prepare a legislative proposal.

This afternoon, they’ll visit the Wind Farm to launch the latest bid to keep the embattled wind farm alive.