Nina Carberry to seek selection to run as a Fine Gael Candidate in the forthcoming European Elections

It has been revealed that Nina Carberry, a former champion jockey and a seven-time winner at the Cheltenham Festival, is seeking selection to run in the European Elections as a Fine Gael candidate for the Midlands-North West Constituency.

This constituency stretches from Galway in the West to Donegal in the North and across to Meath in the East.

As revealed this afternoon in the Irish Independent, Ms Carberry said in a letter released to members that she wanted to contest the European Elections for Fine Gael to ensure a bright future for all.

She added that she wanted to be a champion for balanced regional development, making sure every town and village has access to the services and infrastructure that allow people to live and work locally concluding by a request for their support at the upcoming Midlands Northwest Selection Convention.

There are five seats in the constituency, one more than in 2019 with two from Fine Gael in Maria Walsh and Colm Markey, Independent Luke Ming Flanagan and Chris McManus of Sinn Fein the current MEP’s.