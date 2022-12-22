Former Galway solicitor faces sentence for theft, deception and accounting offences in March

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A former Galway solicitor who was due to stand trial next year on multiple counts of theft will now be sentenced in March after he admitted a charge of deception.

55 year old Michael Small of Renville, Oranmore, was due to stand trial in January on multiple counts of theft, deception and accounting offences – alleged to have taken place over a two-year period – while he was in practice as a solicitor in Limerick.

Yesterday, he pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court – to a deception inducing a woman to issue loan funds with the intention of making a gain for himself or another

The offence took place at Permanent TSB St Stephen’s Green, Dublin on September 2nd, 2008.

Judge Martina Baxter set a sentence date for March 27, when all evidence will be heard

She remanded Michael Small on continuing bail until that date.