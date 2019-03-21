Former Galway postal worker claims An Post failed to deal with bullying claims

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A woman who worked at Galway Mail Sorting Office is claiming An Post failed to deal with allegations of bullying by colleagues involving ‘gay rumours’.

56 year old married mother, Claire Stephens has told the High Court that the alleged bullying took place over a number of years.

According to today’s Irish Times, Claire Stephens says she became so distressed by innuendo and rumours that she wrote to her colleagues telling them she was having suicidal thoughts.

She is suing An Post for personal injuries arising out of the alleged bullying.

She says the bullying culminated in a pornographic postcard being left on her sorting bench.

She claims a female colleague attempted to kiss her in the staff toilets in 2006 and then said it was a joke when she saw her reaction.

An Post is denying the personal injuries claim and says the postcard incident was dealt with under the company’s disciplinary process.

Claire Stephens was dismissed by An Post in 2016 and took an unfair dismissal case to the Labour Court which was rejected and is now being appealed.

The case continues in the High Court.