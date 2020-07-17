Former Galway Debenhams workers to hold demonstration in city tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Debenhams workers are to hold a rally in Galway City tomorrow to highlight their ongoing dispute over redundancy packages.

Approximately 140 jobs were lost in Galway with the closure of the Eyre Street outlet in April, with 2,000 jobs lost nationwide.

The rally aims to highlight the dispute as it reaches its 100th day.

Workers are campaigning for a package of 4 weeks pay per year of service as opposed to statutory minimum of 2 weeks currently on offer to the staff.

The protest which will be held from 2 to 4pm outside the department store on Eyre Street, forms part of a series of demonstrations held by Debenhams employees nationwide.

Karen Shaughnessy worked in Debenhams Galway for 18 years, she says they’ll continue to protest until their voice is heard – for more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…