Former Galway Debenhams workers hold picket at Eyre Street store

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A group of former staff are holding a picket at the Galway Debenhams outlet.

The group of approximately 14 former employees gathered at various store exits since early morning in a bid to block trucks from removing stock on behalf of KPMG.

140 jobs were lost in Galway when the Eyre Street outlet closed in April, with over one thousand people nationwide let go after the company began the process to enter liquidation.

Employees are calling for a former redundancy agreement with Debenhams to be honoured and also for a fresh focus on the Duffy/Cahill report.

The report from 2016 was an expert examination of legal protections for workers with a particular focus on ways of ensuring limited liability and corporate restructuring are not used to avoid a company’s obligations to its employees.

It contained six recommendations aimed at protecting the rights of workers made redundant through insolvency.