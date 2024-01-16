Former Galway County Councillor Kathleen Quinn laid to rest

Former Galway county councillor Kathleen Quinn is being laid to rest today

Kathleen, of Ussey in Glinsk, passed away at Oakwood Nursing Home in Roscommon on Friday

Her funeral mass took place at St Michael’s Church in Glinsk this morning and she has been laid in Ballinakill Cemetery

Kathleen was first elected a Fianna Fáil councillor for the Tuam electoral area in 1991, and served as a well regarded public representative for many years

She’s survived by her daughters Carmel and Dorothy and her grand-children and great-grandchildren