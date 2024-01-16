16 January 2024
~1 minutes read
Former Galway County Councillor Kathleen Quinn laid to rest
Former Galway county councillor Kathleen Quinn is being laid to rest today
Kathleen, of Ussey in Glinsk, passed away at Oakwood Nursing Home in Roscommon on Friday
Her funeral mass took place at St Michael’s Church in Glinsk this morning and she has been laid in Ballinakill Cemetery
Kathleen was first elected a Fianna Fáil councillor for the Tuam electoral area in 1991, and served as a well regarded public representative for many years
She’s survived by her daughters Carmel and Dorothy and her grand-children and great-grandchildren