Galway Bay FM

16 January 2024

~1 minutes read

Former Galway County Councillor Kathleen Quinn laid to rest

Share story:
Former Galway County Councillor Kathleen Quinn laid to rest

Former Galway county councillor Kathleen Quinn is being laid to rest today

Kathleen, of Ussey in Glinsk, passed away at Oakwood Nursing Home in Roscommon on Friday

Her funeral mass took place at St Michael’s Church in Glinsk this morning and she has been laid in Ballinakill Cemetery

Kathleen was first elected a Fianna Fáil councillor for the Tuam electoral area in 1991, and served as a well regarded public representative for many years

She’s survived by her daughters Carmel and Dorothy and her grand-children and great-grandchildren

Share story:

Stretch of N17 closed at Milltown following serious three-vehicle crash

A stretch of the N17 is closed at Milltown following a serious three-vehicle crash Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of the incident involvi...

Planned protest in Ballybane over use of commercial unit doesn't go ahead

This afternoon’s planned protest in Ballybane in relation to the use of a commercial unit as a centre for asylum seekers did not go ahead The Galway...

Closure of Boat Inn Oughterard just one of countless closures across country due to rising costs

The closure of the Boat Inn in Oughterard is just one of countless closures across the country in recent weeks due to spiraling costs. That’s accord...

Further protests in Ballybane over use of commercial unit as asylum centre

Further protests are set to take place in Ballybane this afternoon in relation to the use of a commercial unit as a centre for asylum seekers. The buildin...