Former Galway Bay fm journalist wins court reporter of the year at Justice Media Awards

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Former journalist at Galway Bay fm, Daniel Considine, has won broadcast court reporter of the year at the National Justice Media Awards.

The Justice Media Awards recognise outstanding print, broadcast and online journalism that contributes to the public’s understanding of justice, the legal system and legal issues.

Daniel won based on his extensive coverage of the capital murder trial of Stephen Silver, who was found guilty of murdering Detective Garda Colm Horkan.

Judges commended the high calibre of reporting on a harrowing case, that provided a comprehensive and clear overview of the key days in the trial.