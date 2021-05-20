Former Debenhams workers vote to accept offer of €3m training fund

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s been confirmed that former Debenhams workers have voted to accept the offer of a three million euro training fund.

They say the moment has come to end the industrial dispute which has gone on for 406 days.

140 jobs were lost in Galway when Debenhams closed in April 2020, with over a thousand people let go nationwide after the company began the process to enter liquidation.

However, a dispute arose when workers were only offered the statutory minimum entitlements, despite a prior agreement with considerably better terms.

Today’s vote saw the settlement offer approved by 319 votes to 102.

However, workers maintain it is not an adequate reward for their struggles, and claim the majority feel it’s a long way short of what was promised.