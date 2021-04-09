Former city Debenhams workers mark one year in fight for “just-settlement”

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Former Debenhams workers will gather at the Eyre Street outlet this morning to mark one year since they lost their jobs and started a fight for what they call a just-settlement.

Workers will also be outside stores in Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Waterford, and Tralee at 11am.

140 jobs were lost in Galway when Debenhams closed last April, with over one thousand people nationwide let go after the company began the process to enter liquidation.

Workers now argue that a former redundancy agreement has not been honoured and they’ve only been offered statutory minimum entitlements.

They’ve also dismissed the offer of a training fund, which they feel is useless given most former workers have either gained new employment or are close to retirement.

Cork North Central TD Mick Barry plans to introduce a new bill to give workers more protection and avoid a repeat of the situation..

