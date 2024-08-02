Galway Bay FM

2 August 2024

Former British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to visit Galway city

Pic: Richard Townshend Photography.

 

The former leader of the British Labour Party MP Jeremy Corbyn is to visit Galway city this weekend.

Mr Corbyn will address the annual Hiroshima-Nagasaki Peace Event tomorrow at 2pm by the Spanish Arch.

The now Independent MP for Islington North is also launching a collection of poetry alongside British trade unionist Len McCluskey in Charlie Byrne’s Bookshop at 6 tomorrow evening.

Mr Corbyn and his delegation plan on visiting community projects around the city and will meet with Sinn Féin members while in Galway.

Sinn Féin TD for Galway West, Mairéad Farrell says the interest in Jeremy Corbyn’s visit is huge.

 

 

