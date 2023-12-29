Galway Bay FM

29 December 2023

~1 minutes read

Formal designation of Connemara Bog Complex confirmed

Share story:
Formal designation of Connemara Bog Complex confirmed

The final formal designation of a large swathe of Connemara as a Special Area of Conservation has been confirmed

This designation enshrined the environmental status of the area known as the Connemara Bog Complex in Irish and European Law.

This report from Máirtín Ó Catháin.

Share story:

One person brought to hospital after crash on M18 near Kiltiernan

One person has been brought to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a road traffic incident on the M18 near Kiltiernan. Gardaí and Emergency...

Galway East TD calls for County Board's to use JP McManus funding to improve clubs' accessibility

Galway East TD and Minister Anne Rabbitte is calling for County Boards to use funding provided by JP McManus to improve accessibility of facilities The Mc...

Galway added to status yellow wind and rain warning from 2AM tonight

Met Éireann has issued two new Status Yellow weather warnings, for tomorrow and into New Year’s Eve. Galway, along with Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limeric...

Merlin Park mental health centre receives 97% compliance rate

The inpatient mental health centre at Merlin Park Hospital has received a 97 percent compliance rating. The Mental Health Commission has this morning publ...