Formal application for new Connacht/Ulster Technological University to be made today

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A formal application for the establishment of a new Connacht/Ulster Technological University will be presented to Minister Simon Harris this afternoon.

The new university would be a major multi-campus development involving the amalgamation of GMIT, IT Sligo and Letterkenny IT.

The vision is to create a regional leader in the provision of access to higher education, by offering programmes from pre-degree to doctoral level on campus, online or as remote learning.

The partnership says it will have the critical mass and academic depth to attract, educate and retain talent locally- and will strengthen the social, economic and cultural fabric of the region.

This afternoon, President of GMIT, Dr. Orla Flynn, will join the Presidents of LIT and Sligo IT in presenting the application to Minister Simon Harris.

Galway West TD and Junior Minister Hildegarde Naughton says today is a hugely important day