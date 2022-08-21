Forestry reforms moving too slow according to Midlands North West MEP

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A local MEP says plans to overhaul the forestry sector are moving too slow and its time to get on with planting.

Fine Gael’s Colm Markey, is calling for clarity around schemes and grants available under the next Forestry Programme and reform of the current licensing.

The Midlands- North- West MEP is concerned landowners will refrain from planting this autumn as they await details of the new forestry programme for 2023.

He says its needs to be confirmed before September whether grants under the new scheme will be backdated to cover Autumn 2022: