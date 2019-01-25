Current track
Forensic collision investigators examine scene of fatal crash in Kilrickle

Written by on 25 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Forensic collision investigators are carrying out an examination today at the scene of a crash in Loughrea which claimed the life of an elderly woman.

The two-car collision happened around 9a.m yesterday on the R446 at Mullagh Cross in Kilrickle.

The woman who died was a passenger in one of the cars and has been named locally as 84-year old Mary McGovern from Loughrea.

She was removed by ambulance to Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe, where she later died.

The other occupants of the cars suffered minor injuries and were also taken to hospital for treatment.

