Foreign Direct Investment in the West rises by almost 40% over 5 years

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The level of foreign direct investment in the West has increased by almost 40% over the past five years.

That’s according to IDA Ireland which has published a summary of its ‘Winning Foreign Direct Investment 2015-2019 Strategy’.

The new figures show over 27 thousand people are employed by 115 IDA client companies in the Western Region.

Five years ago, the company set out to achieve a 30 to 40 per cent uplift in regional locations across the country – and has succeeded in every region.

Nearly 55-thousand jobs have been created outside of Dublin in the last five years under the strategy – with a 38 per cent rise in investment in the Western Region alone.

Business Development Manager for the West, Ricky Conneely says the number of excellent companies in industries such as Financial Services, Life Sciences and Technology, located in the West of Ireland makes the region very attractive for investors.

IDA Ireland has developed a new strategy which aims to withstand the challenges of global political and economic uncertainty.