Foreign Affairs Minister offered Katherine Zappone UN role four months before it was agreed by Cabinet

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Foreign Affairs Minister offered Katherine Zappone a UN role four months before it was agreed by Cabinet.

Text messages between the pair have been released by the Department of Foreign Affairs this evening.

On Thursday March 4th, Katherine Zappone text Minister Simon Coveney thanking him for the “incredible opportunity” and said she will be so proud to serve Ireland again.

Ms Zappone told the Dept. of Foreign Affairs Tanaiste Leo Vardakar was really excited about her appointment, five days before the Taoiseach was informed about the role.

In an email dated to the secretary general of the department on July 22nd, Katherine Zappone confirmed she had text Minister Simon Coveney about the timeframe of her new role and the details of the job.

Documents released by the Dept show the remit of the role was altered following a meeting between the secretary-general and Ms Zappone.

The email was sent 5 days before the appointment was brought to Cabinet, leaving the Taoiseach “blindsided”.