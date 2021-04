print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A long-awaited footbridge to accommodate safe pedestrian access to Clarin College in Athenry is set to be completed by September.

The matter has been raised at Athenry-Oranmore municipal district level by Councillor Shelly Herterich-Quinn.

Senior Engineer Damien Mitchell confirmed all documentation is prepared, and the tender for construction will begin in the coming weeks.

He said it’s expected the bridge will be completed before schools return in September.