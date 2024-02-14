Galway Bay FM

14 February 2024

~1 minutes read

Food delivery drivers to strike in Galway this evening

Share story:
Food delivery drivers to strike in Galway this evening

Food delivery drivers in Galway are set to go on strike this evening as part of an international campaign for better pay.

A protest is being held on O’Connell Street in Dublin from 5pm – and some riders in Cork and Galway are expected to join the action for around five hours.

Fiachra Ó Luain from the English Language Students’ Union of Ireland says it’s a dangerous job with drivers getting as little as 1 euro per delivery;

Share story:

Creatives invited to industry workshops in city next week

Artists in the creative industry are invited to attend workshops in the city next week The series of free workshops are aimed at those in rural areas, and...

Relief for parents as school bus to Oughterard resuming on Monday

It’s been confirmed that the school bus to Oughterard will resume next Monday February 19th It will come as a massive relief to parents in Moycullen...

Gardaí investigating alleged assault on University Road in city

Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault on the Gaol Road and University Road area of Galway city last evening It’s believed to have occurred ac...

Emergency works to underway on Oranmore dual carriageway this morning

Emergency works are to get underway on the Oranmore dual carriageway this morning. The wire rope maintenance works will be taking place from 9.30am to 4pm...