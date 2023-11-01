Fodder scheme for farms along the Shannon Callows including East Galway

Share story:

A support scheme for farmers affected by flooding on the Shannon Callows, including an area of Galway East, is being finalised.

This comes after extensive consultation and it aims to alleviate the impact of challenging weather conditions this past summer and ongoing wet conditions this autumn.

The full details of the scheme are set to be confirmed shortly and Junior Minster and Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte says it will greatly help farm sustainability.