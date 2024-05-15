City Council gives green light for floodlights at Westside Running Track

Galway City Council has given the green light for 20 floodlights to be built at Westside Running Track.

Galway City Council this week confirmed it has allocated €100k in capital funding and €60k for the project under the Community Recognition Fund.

The project will see 20 LED floodlights erected around the track, as well as the installation of sensors that will detect runners using the track and activate the lights.

Mayor of Galway Councillor Eddie Hoare says he hopes to see the project delivered by September this year.