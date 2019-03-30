Flooding and evacuation of Renmore Garda HQ ‘under review’

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai say a major flooding incident at the Garda Regional Headquarters in Renmore last evening, which saw the building partially evacuated, is ‘under review’.

The alarm was raised at around 4pm after water entered the communications room, which is a central hub for emergency call answering services.

Gardai say all 999 calls have been diverted to other stations to ensure there are no disruptions.

The OPW is currently on site assessing the situation, but the extent of the damage, or how long the communications room will remain offline, is unknown.

The Western Region Garda Headquarters in Renmore was officially opened by Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan in July of last year.