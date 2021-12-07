Flood threat recedes in Galway City as weather conditions to worsen this evening

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Stronger storm conditions are expected to hit coastal areas of the county over the course of this evening as Storm Barra continues.

Earlier this afternoon, Meteorologist with Met Eireann, Liz Walsh, said areas like Clifden and Galway City in particular will likely experience severe gusts.

Strong winds are expected to develop over the coming hours and will persist into the early hours of tomorrow morning.

Galway City Council is prepared for potential flooding, as storm conditions are set to coincide with high-tide at around 7.30pm.

However prevailing wind patterns throughout the day mean the threat of flooding has greatly receded.

Senior Engineer with Galway City Council, Unsinn Finn, spoke to FYI Galway in the past half hour to provide an update on how things are looking in the city.

Photo – The Village Salthill