Flood relief works set to recommence in Kiltiernan

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Flood relief works in Kiltiernan will recommence shortly.

The final stage of the works will get underway following agreement with local landowners.

The works will be focused around Kiltiernan National School, which suffered severe flood damage during the 2009 flooding.

Following the flooding, funds were provided by TII and the OPW for the works, with the Ballinderreen leg of the project being completed recently.

Minister for Rural Affairs and Galway East TD Sean Canney says the work is good news for teachers, parents and pupils.

For more on this story, tune in to Galway Bay fm on the hour..