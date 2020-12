print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A flood relief project at Abbey in Loughrea has secured funding.

The funding has been approved by the Office of Public Works and will focus on flood relief works at Curra.

The works will include the installation of drainage pipes and the replacement of an old stone culvert with a new system.

The application was made by Galway County Council under the OPW’s Minor Works Scheme.

Galway East Independent TD Sean Canney says it’s a relief for landowners in the area.