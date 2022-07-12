Five young Connemara entrepeneurs represent Ireland in European competition

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Five young entrepreneurs from Carna are in Estonia representing Ireland in a European competition.

The group, ‘Frámaí Chonamara’ are competing at the JA Europe Company of the Year Competition this week.

The mini-company consists of Scoil Phobail Mhic Dara students, Stephen Breathnach, Dara Ó Cualáin, Ciara Áine Ní Mhaoilchiaráin, Clíona Ní Dhuinn agus Ciara Máire Ní Chualáin.

They hand make personalised picture frames and have had both national and international sales.

The Connemara TY students have travelled to Tallinn, Estonia overnight – and Dara says they’re excited for a few reasons: