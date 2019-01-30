Current track
Title
Artist

Now On Air

The A-List with Alan Murphy

15:00 17:00

Now On Air

The A-List with Alan Murphy

15:00 17:00

Five Year Action Plan to be launched in Carna

Written by on 30 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Five Year Action plan aimed at boosting the economic status of the Carna and Cill Chiaráin area of west Connemara is to be launched tomorrow evening at 6 o’clock.

The plan has been formulated by Údarás na Gaeltachta in consultation with community groups in the area.

The Action Plan will be officially unveiled in the Emigrants Commemorative Centre in Carna by the Chairperson of Galway County Council, Seán Ó Tuairisg and by the CEO of Údarás na Gaeltachta, Micheál Ó hÉanaigh.

print
Author

GBFM News

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

County to be included in pilot survey on vacant private housing

30 January 2019

0 0

Jury gone out in Oughterard manslaughter trial

30 January 2019

0 0

Public meeting in Headford hears concerns over far right event

30 January 2019

Continue reading

Next post

Cian Murphy Signs For Galway United

Thumbnail
Previous post

Podcast of Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan – Wednesday January 30th 2019

Thumbnail
AppStore GooglePay

DOWNLOAD OUR BRAND NEW APP TODAY!

THE ALL NEW GALWAY BAY FM APP IS NOW LIVE AND AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD ON THE APPLE AND ANDROID STORES.
ENJOY LIVE STREAMING, PODCASTS, VIDEO LATEST NEWS AND SPORT AND MUCH MORE, FROM YOUR PHONE.

Send this to a friend