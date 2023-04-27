Five people taken to UHG following two car crash near Leenane

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Five people have been taken to University Hospital Galway following a two-car crash near Leenane in Connemara.
The two vehicle incident happened shortly before 4.30pm yesterday, just outside Leenane.
Emergency services attended the scene for a significant time, including multiple ambulances and units of the fire service.
Helicopters were also dispatched to aid with the response, due to the location.
Five people were taken to UHG – but it’s understood their injuries are not serious, as had originally been feared.