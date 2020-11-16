Five patients being treated for COVID-19 in Galway hospitals today – none in ICU

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are five patients being treated for COVID-19 in Galway hospitals today but none are attending ICU.

All five patients are being treated for the virus at UHG.

There are a further seven patients undergoing general treatment for suspected cases of COVID-19 in the city and county – with five at UHG and two at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe.

Nationwide 271 Coronavirus patients are being treated in acute hospitals, while 74 hospital patients are awaiting test results of the virus.

Meanwhile, there are 30 COVID-19 patients in intensive care across the country – with 21 of these patients being treated on ventilators.